adidas x Gucci Give Off Major ’80s Vibes In Collaborative Collection

The collaboration marks adidas most expensive products ever as Gucci adds its logos to an entire collection of wares that sportswear enthusiasts and luxury ‘heads alike will be all over. One of the offerings standouts is a pair of the iconic adidas Gazelle covered in Gucci’s allover print on a canvas upper.

Gucci made the announcement on its Instagram with a video of people rocking the collection as they play various sports like yoga, basketball, golf, and weight lifting, sticking to adidas’ true ethos. An overlay of text reads There are so many superfluous things in the world already.” The caption, however, contradicts it, saying, “Self-expression is not one of them.”

The collection is designed by creative director Alessandro Michele who is also behind the Carlijn Jacobs-shot lookbook. The lookbook is very ’80s, which makes sense why the adidas gazelle, a shoe from that era, got the Gucci flare backed by pops of color.

Gucci boasts the collection has a nostalgia-driven ethos adding that, “Silhouettes inspired by collegiate style unfold through a retro color palette and reimagined sports clubs’ uniforms.”

While the two worlds of adidas and Gucci may seem far apart, they come together perfectly to add some luxe details to the practical brand known for creating activewear. Throughout, the trefoil logo and iconic three stripes can be seen on zip-up jackets, sun visors, headbands, premium leather bags, socks, bucket hats, and even clogs for the ideal ’70s-80s vibes.

According to the fashion house, the pieces will be available on June 7th at Gucci stores and online, branded pop-ups, and the adidas CONFIRMED app.

Check out the entire collection below:

