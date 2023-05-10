The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re currently screaming as footage ofat thefloods your timeline, you are not alone. The Beyhive is swarming over their queen Beyonce hitting the stage to perform her transcendentalbum.

The super entertainer even addressed the controversy surrounding a lack of visuals to accompany the album, blasting “A queen moves at her own pace,” on the jumbotron.

As clips continue to roll in, we’re getting a glimpse at her concert wardrobe, including custom looks by Balmain, Loewe, and more.

Here’s some other deets we’ve gleaned from social media thus far:

According to Pop Base’s Twitter account, the set list begins with Dangerously In Love 2, Flaws and all, 1+1, I Care, before transitioning into her new material I’m That Gir, Cozy and Alien Superstar/ Sweet Dreams.

If you’re a fan of the Ballroom scene, Legendary stars Honey Balenciaga and Mykayla debuted as one of Beyoncé‘s backup dancers. At one point, in the show, she is cruising down the runway in a massive truck. In another moment, she’s cruising over the crowd in a flashy silver number while perched a top the mirrored horse on her album cover.

Catch all the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ looks, below:

All The Looks From Opening Night Of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com