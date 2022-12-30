An Excellent Year For TV: Check Out Our Favorite TV Shows Of 2022

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This year was huge for cinematic and entertaining shows that moved us. As 2022 comes to a close and people plan how they want to ring in the New Year, we have to reflect on the TV series that we loved. Check out a list of our favorite 2022 TV shows inside.

There were a number of shows we enjoyed across streaming platforms, networks and genres. In comedy, we were stuck to our screens for the highly-anticipated second season of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Meanwhile, HBO Max had us glued to our screens with “House of the Dragon,” the prequel series to its acclaimed TV show “Game of Thrones.”

Some of the best moments of television to date occurred in the series finale season of “Atlanta,” which debuted this year. Fans watched 10 episodes in Season 4 that covered several different topics within the ensemble cast and beyond. One of our favorites was the mockumentary-styled episode eight, “The Goof Who Sat By The Door,” which explored Disney’s notable Goofy character and a fictional Black man who created the franchise. The episode was so captivating that many fans believed it to be true.

Aside from the shows we’ve loved for years, there were new series like Amazon Prime’s “Riches” that left viewers satisfied. The show brought family drama, Black entrepreneurship and suspense to keep us craving more in the next season.

Hulu’s “This Fool” was another favorite that surprised us. The comedy series debuted this year, which follows Julio Lopez, who has a heart of gold and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. Julio attempts to better his community, overcome his codependency issues with his family, and navigate working-class life in South Central.

These are just a few examples of the TV blessings fans received in 2022.

Check out a full list of our favorite 2022 TV shows below:

