Things continue to look, well, not so good for once-loved-but-recently-embattled actor Jonathan Majors, who, last week, was arrested for allegedly strangling a woman he knows. Before the news dropped, Majors had filmed U.S. Army recruitment ads that were to air during the NCAA’s Final Four basketball games this weekend, according to the Associated Press. But after the Majors’ arrest, the Army immediately pulled the commercials, which had a lot of folks thinking: “Damn, is ‘innocent until proven guilty’ just not a thing anymore?”
Since his arrest, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has claimed that his accuser recanted her allegation and that video evidence shows Majors “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” She also recently shared text messages purported to be from Majors’ accuser that Chaudhry claimed to indicate that her client is innocent, although, in truth, they do not. It’s also been widely shared that claims have been made by two filmmakers that Majors has a reputation for being “cruel” and “abusive.”
Suffice it to say; it isn’t likely that the Army is going to reverse its decision to remove Majors from its platform. In fact, Army officials are saying that it has been able to ditch Majors without losing much of its investment in the ad campaign that featured the Creed III actor.
From AP:
Majors will still have his day in court, but, at this point, it looks like this incident may follow him around for his whole career, whether he’s guilty or not.
See how Twitter reacted to the AArmy pulling the initial ads below
Army Pulls Jonathan Majors Ads After Arrest For Alleged Assault, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Twitter Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Bianca Lawson Proved She Was Ageless On Instagram
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Baes & Baddies: Supremely Stacked Shadée Monique Is More Than Just Joe Budden’s Boo
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
Photos From Majority-Black Mississippi Towns Destroyed By Tornado Will Leave You Heartbroken