Getting ‘Fits Off: The Best Dressed Men At The 2023 Oscars

The world’s biggest stars descended upon Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre to show off everything that’s poppin’ in menswear that featured pops of color, interesting patterns and everything unconventional. Everyone from Tinseltown’s legends to newcomers tried to stand out at this year’s Oscars Awards ceremony with their threads.

Check out how some of your favorite stars dressed for the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

1. Lenny Kravitz Source:Getty Lenny Kravitz has never met a shirt he liked to fully button up. The legendary musician was on hand to perform during the “Oscars In Memoriam” segment and walked the red carpet in a vintage silk jumpsuit. The Saint Laurent one-piece featured a plunging neckline showing off his collection of chains and was met with a cummerbund. He added some flair to the bottom with wide leg pants. Per usual, he finished the ‘fit with a pair of classic black shades.

2. Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty Michael B. Jordan is a wild card when it comes to classic vs. new age for his red carpet ‘fits. But this time around, at the 2023 Oscars, he went for a classic look with a clean cut custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted tuxedo. He detailed the well fitting tux with a satin lapel for some texture and added some Tiffany & Co. brooches with pink and green stones for a pop of color.

3. Jonathan Majors Source:Getty Jonathan Majors’ cup, which he carries as an ode to his mother’s wise words about self-esteem, has made its way onto the red carpet. He keeps a few cups in rotation depending on his mood–some with handles, some without. “Nobody can fill you up; nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself,” he told The Cut. “Holding on to this is a reminder that even in this craziness that is happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem. Nobody can big me up, as it were or tear me down.” And if the suit looks familiar, that’s because it was crafted by Geoffrey B. Small as an homage to Frederick Douglass.

4. Brian Tyree Henry Source:Getty Brian Tyree Henry always keeps things interesting with his red carpet looks, and this time he did so with a pattern heavy vibe from Dolce & Gabbana. He turned the classic white and black tuxedo on its head with a paisley shirt and lapels. The shiny detailing on the shirt even extended as jewelry hung off the shirt for added flair.