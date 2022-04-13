10 Songs That Prove Ty Dolla $ign Features Will Always Ride

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Ty Dolla $ign is one of the few artists who will bless you with a guaranteed hit. The singer writes, plays multiple instruments and produces for major artists from YG, Christina Aguilera, Teyana Taylor and Kanye West. He first gained notable recognition in 2010 for his feature on YG’s single “Toot It and Boot It,” which he had co-written and produced under Def Jam Recordings. Today, the R&B star has gone on to work with some of the greats in music and he has released his own projects like his latest album entitled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which was his ode to his reputable features. If Drake supposedly charges $1 million for a feature, we can only imagine what Ty Dolla $ign expects from his features that always noticeably improve the vibe of any record.

In celebration of the artist’s 40th birthday today, we celebrate with ten songs that proves Ty Dolla $ign features will always ride. The LA native has been involved in the music industry for over a decade, and since, he has collaborated with a number of artists over the years. Ty Dolla $ign is the goat in the feature game, and it will cost you a hefty penny to get him on your song.

With over 26 singles as a featured artists, we selected our top ten for you to enjoy. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite Ty Dolla $ign features to date. Comment your favorite Ty Dolla $ign feature below.

Happy Birthday, goat!

