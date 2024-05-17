The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it’s that time again! The nominations for the 2024 BET Awards are out!

On Thursday (May 16), BET announced the complete list of nominees. To no one’s surprise, Drake is this year’s most nominated artist with seven nominations. His Young Money cohort Nicki Minaj is not too far behind him with six.

After that, J.Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and Victoria Monét earned 5 nods a piece, followed by 4 nods each for 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher.

Along with the nominees, the first batch of performers was also unveiled. Monét and Sexyy will hit the stage, along with GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, and Shaboozey.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8pm ET/PT on BET.

Scroll Down For The Nominees!

BET Unveils Nominees For 2024 BET Awards was originally published on hiphopnc.com