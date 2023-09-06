Bey Day LA: Beyonce′’s Star-Studded RWT Birthday Stop Brings Out Hollywood’s Biggest Names

Beyonce′ celebrated her 42nd birthday by performing in front of a sold-out stadium filled with Hollywood’s biggest names on the third night of her SoFi stop of the Renaissance World Tour. The final night at SoFi commenced on Beyonce′’s birthday concert making the ballroom-inspired extravaganza just as much of a celebration as it was a fashion show.
The star power was in the building to celebrate Beyonce′’s birthday. Celebs like Niecy Nash, Yung Miami, Kelly Rowland, KeKe Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner (who debuted her relationship with Timothée Chalamet), Jennifer Hudson, Laverne Cox, Bresha Webb, Tabitha Brown dressed in their best silver looks, by request of the queen. Diana Ross made a surprise appearance to sing Beyonce′ “Happy Birthday” personally. Kendrick Lamar hit the stage to perform “America Has A Problem.” Fan footage shows Mariah Carey sauntering through the stadium parking lot with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.
The first two nights at SoFi also brought out big names like Meghan Markle, KeKe Palmer Adele, Lizzo and more.
Beyonce′ Birthday Concert
BeyDayLA is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter). Before performing “Flaws And All,” Beyonce paused to thank some special individuals in her life. “My soul is full,” she said fighting back tears.
“I’m thankful for every tear, for every year. I’m thankful for my children. I’m thankful for my husband. I’m thankful for all the shit we’ve been through. I’m thankful for my beautiful father who is here tonight; I thank you for his sacrifice, for his pain. I’m thankful for my mother, my beautiful queen. I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons,” she said emotionally.
Fans were particularly excited to hear Beyonce′ thank all of her Destiny’s Child bandmates. “I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson. I’m thankful for all of you guys who have been with me since 1997.”
While there was no mention of a reunion, fans are hopeful. Keep scrolling to see what the celebs wore to the show.
Bey Day LA: Beyonce′’s Star-Studded RWT Birthday Stop Brings Out Hollywood’s Biggest Names was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash and Jesseca Betts had the best date night ever at the concert. Niecy wore a curve-hugging silver jumpsuit; styled by Ashley Sean Thomas. Her makeup, painted by Naima J., was flawless.
2. Kelly Rowland
Beyonce thanked Kelly Rowland during a short emotional speech. Kelly was in the building again for the SoFi stop, serving fash-i-on. She wore a patent leather corset and rows of Cuban link chains.
3. Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary creator and actress Quinta Brunson had the girls out and we don’t mean her friends. Sis was showing out in this silver mini dress with a cutout neckline. Bryon Javar always gets it right.
4. Bresha Webb
Newlywed Bresha Webb was in full Beyhive formation in a futuristic silver look worthy of Renaissance praise. She completes the look with a long braid.
5. KeKe Palmer
KeKe Palmer was in the building for a second night wearing a silver corset and white collared shirt paired why jeans and 90s-inspired hair.
6. Yung Miami
Yung Miami took a page right out of Bey’s book wearing a similar ‘Renaissance World Tour’ costume-inspired look that made fans do a double take.
7. Tabitha Brown and Choyce Brown
Tabitha Brown and her daughter Choyce attended the Beyonce concert together, serving a mother-daughter slay.
8. Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox turned it out for another night at the Renaissance World Tour. This time around, she taught us how to serve on mute!
9. Kim Kardashian And North West
The Kardashian, Jenner, West clan were in full effect at the Renaissance World Tour, taking a Sprinter to the show and showing out in their silver and black looks.
10. Sevyn Streeter
Sevyn Streeter was body goals in a slinky silver look that showed off her toned physique.
