Bey Day LA: Beyonce′’s Star-Studded RWT Birthday Stop Brings Out Hollywood’s Biggest Names

Beyonce′ celebrated her 42nd birthday by performing in front of a sold-out stadium filled with Hollywood’s biggest names on the third night of her SoFi stop of the. The final night at SoFi commenced on Beyonce′’s birthday concert making the ballroom-inspired extravaganza just as much of a celebration as it was a fashion show.

The star power was in the building to celebrate Beyonce′’s birthday. Celebs like Niecy Nash, Yung Miami, Kelly Rowland, KeKe Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner (who debuted her relationship with Timothée Chalamet), Jennifer Hudson, Laverne Cox, Bresha Webb, Tabitha Brown dressed in their best silver looks, by request of the queen. Diana Ross made a surprise appearance to sing Beyonce′ “Happy Birthday” personally. Kendrick Lamar hit the stage to perform “America Has A Problem.” Fan footage shows Mariah Carey sauntering through the stadium parking lot with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The first two nights at SoFi also brought out big names like Meghan Markle, KeKe Palmer Adele, Lizzo and more.

Beyonce′ Birthday Concert

is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter). Before performing “Flaws And All,” Beyonce paused to thank some special individuals in her life. “My soul is full,” she said fighting back tears.

“I’m thankful for every tear, for every year. I’m thankful for my children. I’m thankful for my husband. I’m thankful for all the shit we’ve been through. I’m thankful for my beautiful father who is here tonight; I thank you for his sacrifice, for his pain. I’m thankful for my mother, my beautiful queen. I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons,” she said emotionally.

Fans were particularly excited to hear Beyonce′ thank all of her Destiny’s Child bandmates. “I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson. I’m thankful for all of you guys who have been with me since 1997.”

While there was no mention of a reunion, fans are hopeful. Keep scrolling to see what the celebs wore to the show.

