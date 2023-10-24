Check Out The Black Celebrities Who Guest Star On Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ Season 7

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The new season of Netflix’s wildly adored adult animated series, “Big Mouth,” returned for its seventh season on Oct. 20. There are several guest stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Billy Porter for fans to look forward to in the new season. Check out all the guest stars featured in Season 7 inside.

“Big Mouth” returned with a BANG! The seventh season boasts even more ridiculousness for the Netflix animated series.

The show’s official description reads:

Even for a cartoon character, going through puberty isn’t easy for a young person. Andrew is learning that first hand as he experiences the nightmare that is growing up in this animated series geared toward adults. Along for the ride are friends Nick and Jessi, who develop a budding romance along the way. The comedy veterans who lend their voices to “Big Mouth” include John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele.

The hit series returns with some of our favorite Black voices including Maya Rudolph who portrays like Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch, and Bonnie the Hormone Monstress; Jordan Peele who voices the Ghost of Duke Ellington; and Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald.

“Big Mouth” fans can catch their favorites again on the beloved comedy series. You might wonder who else is joining the all-star cast this season. There are Black celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Billy Porter and Lupita Nyong’o to name a few.

Strong Black Lead posted photos of all the famous Black celebrities who joined “Big Mouth” this season. Check it out here.

Check out a gallery of all the talent below:

