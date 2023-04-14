Black Excellence On Display At NAN Convention 2023

Social justice, police reform, and empowerment were key topics at Rev. Al Sharpton’s NAN Convention 2023 in NYC this weekend. The star-studded four-day summit, which took place at the Times Square Hotel, brought out Black leaders in entertainment, business, civil rights, education and other fields, to discuss the state of Black America and galvanize the Civil Rights Movement.
MORE: Brittney Griner Is Rebranding Herself As A Human Rights Activist
On Wednesday, Kerry Washington joined Rev. Al Sharpton for a fireside chat about the power and importance of voting. One of the more intriguing panels of the weekend was Ben Crump’s panel on police reform with the families of Tyre Nichols and other Black men and women killed by police. The panel featured Rodney Wells and Row Vaughn, the parents of Tyre Nichols – who was fatally beaten to death by Memphis police officers earlier this year. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner and Wanda Cooper Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery also joined the panel. That night, Mayor Eric Adams presented Tyler Perry with the President’s Award at Keepers of the Dream – the Convention’s premier event honoring those who keep Dr. King’s vision for America alive. Andrew Young, Hill Harper, Jennifer Jones-Austin, Jane Rosenthal and Dr. Alfred Seawright were also honored.
On Thursday, Brittney Griner took the stage at the Women’s Empowerment Luncheon panel, accompanied by her wife Cherelle. Griner spoke about her horrific 10 months detained in a Russian penal colony and told the audience she plans to continue her fight to help Americans detained overseas. Earvin “Magic” Johnson also took the stage during the ‘Multi-Billion Dollar Dream Come True’ panel with Ron Busby Sr., President & CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., Michael J. Garner, Chief Business Diversity Officer, City-Wide Mayor’s Office of MWBEs, plus many more.
On Friday, Vice President Harris will deliver a keynote address, as several cabinet secretaries are set to address the thousands of attendees throughout the convention. The amazing summit will continue on Saturday with a panel on protecting Black history in American schools. The panel will include Rev. Malcolm Byrd, NAN Director of Operations, NYC Chapters and Denora Getachew, CEO, of DoSomething.org
Check out photos from the National Action Network Convention 2023 below:
MORE: Will Clarence Thomas Resign? List Of Corruption Allegations Linked To Billionaire Grows
The post Black Excellence On Display At NAN Convention 2023 appeared first on NewsOne.
Black Excellence On Display At NAN Convention 2023 was originally published on newsone.com
1. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at NAN 2023 Convention Keepers…Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/04/12: Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the Dream gala at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network (NAN) holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2. Black community leaders in the US discuss problems in the country caused by racismSource:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – APRIL 12: Officials of the National Action Network (NAN), which is one of the organizations that defend the rights of black people in the country, gather to attend the annual congress in New York, United States on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
3. Black community leaders in the US discuss problems in the country caused by racismSource:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – APRIL 12: Officials of the National Action Network (NAN), which is one of the organizations that defend the rights of black people in the country, gather to attend the annual congress in New York, United States on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
4. National Action Network 2023 ConventionSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Kerry Washington and Al Sharpton attend The National Action Network 2023 Convention on April 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
5. National Action Network 2023 ConventionSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Kerry Washington speaks onstage during The National Action Network 2023 Convention on April 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
6. National Action Network 2023 ConventionSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Congresswoman Grace Meng and Derek Perkinson attend The National Action Network 2023 Convention on April 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
7. Actress Kerry Washington speaks with Rev. Al Sharpton in “The Power of our Vote”Source:Getty
NEW YORK, U.S. – APRIL 12: Actress Kerry Washington (R) speaks with Rev. Al Sharpton (L) in the panel “The Power of our Vote” onstage during the National Action Network 2023 Convention at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
8. Actress Kerry Washington speaks with Rev. Al Sharpton in “The Power of our Vote”Source:Getty
NEW YORK, U.S. – APRIL 12: Actress Kerry Washington speaks with Rev. Al Sharpton in the panel “The Power of our Vote” onstage during the National Action Network 2023 Convention at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
9. The National Action Network Gala 2023Source:Getty
NEW YORK, U.S. – APRIL 12: Actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur Tyler Perry speaks during the National Action Network Gala 2023 in New York City, United States on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
10. The National Action Network Gala 2023Source:Getty
NEW YORK, U.S. – APRIL 12: The founder of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the National Action Network Gala 2023 in New York City, United States on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
11. The National Action Network Gala 2023Source:Getty
NEW YORK, U.S. – APRIL 12: Actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur Tyler Perry attends the National Action Network Gala 2023 in New York City, United States on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
12. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Earvin “Magic” Johnson attends The National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
13. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Rubén Díaz Jr. attends The National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
14. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Marc H. Morial and Dr. Angelique Anderson-Nunez attend The National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
15. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Al Sharpton, Al B. Sure! and Brittney Griner attend The National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
16. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Cherelle Griner attends as Brittney Griner accepts an award from Al Sharpton during The National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
17. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner and Al Sharpton attend The National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
18. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Rachel Noerdlinger and Al B. Sure! attend National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
19. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Martin Luther King III and Earvin “Magic” Johnson attend The National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
20. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Marianne Spraggins attends The National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
21. National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment LuncheonSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Brittney Griner and Al Sharpton attend National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
22. Robert De Niro attends NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the…Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/04/12: Robert De Niro attends NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the Dream gala at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
23. Hill Harper, Governor Kathy Hochul, Robert De Niro, Reverend…Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/04/12: Hill Harper, Governor Kathy Hochul, Robert De Niro, Reverend Al Sharpton, Jane Rosenthal, Tyler Perry NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the Dream gala at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network (NAN) holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
24. Reverend Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry attend NAN 2023…Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/04/12: Reverend Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry attend NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the Dream gala at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network (NAN) holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
25. Hill Harper, Governor Kathy Hochul, Robert De Niro, Reverend…Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/04/12: Hill Harper, Governor Kathy Hochul, Robert De Niro, Reverend Al Sharpton, Jane Rosenthal, Tyler Perry NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the Dream gala at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network (NAN) holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
26. Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at NAN 2023 Convention Keepers…Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/04/12: Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the Dream gala at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network (NAN) holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
27. Tyler Perry attends NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the Dream…Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/04/12: Tyler Perry attends NAN 2023 Convention Keepers of the Dream gala at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network (NAN) holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
The Most Dangerous Cities in America
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
Trump in Court: First Look Photos From Trump Arraignment in New York
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
XXL 2023 Freshman Class Predictions