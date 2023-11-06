Black Hollywood Represented Fashion and Glamour at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

This year Gucci introduced Gala guests to their Ancora Notte collection, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno. De Sarno was the Gala Host Committee Chair and dressed any of the celebrities in attendance including Jodie Turner-Smith and her amazing sculpted body, Lenny Kravitz who also performed at the Gala, the stunning Lupita Nyong’o, and many more.

But that didn’t stop some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from coming out to support wearing gorgeous fashions from Gucci, Versace, YSL, and more high-end couture. See how Black Hollywood represented on and more below.

