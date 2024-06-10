Listen Live
Black Music Month Top R&B Songs

Published on June 10, 2024

Black Music Month, celebrated in June, honors the profound influence of African American musicians on the global music landscape.

R&B (Rhythm and Blues) has been a cornerstone of Black music, evolving from the blues and jazz traditions of the early 20th century. R&B emerged in the 1940s and has continuously shaped popular music with its emotive vocals, innovative rhythms, and powerful storytelling. From the soulful sounds of legends like Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin to contemporary icons like Beyoncé and The Weeknd, R&B reflects the emotional depth and diverse experiences of Black life. In this playlist we highlight R&B songs for Black Music Month.

Black Music Month Top R&B Songs  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Tyla – “Water”

2. Chris Brown – “Under The Influence”

3. Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

4. Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

5. H.E.R. – “Damage”

6. SZA – “Good Days”

7. Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

8. The Weeknd – “Die For You (Remix)”

9. Monica feat. Ty Dolla $ign – “FRIENDS”

10. Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

