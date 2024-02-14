Our Top Black Romantic Comedies Take Over This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List

There’s nothing more romantic than a Black love story. On this Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with classic cinema. This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list is inspired by the holiday and we have curated a special list of our top Black romantic comedies. Check out a gallery of their trailers inside.
It’s special to see Black love represented onscreen, especially when many of us never witnessed a happy ending within our homes. In honor of Black History Month and this Lover’s Day, we want to highlight the meaningful relationships depicted in film.
Romantic comedy is a subgenre of comedy and romance fiction, focusing on lighthearted, humorous plot lines centered on romantic ideas, such as how true love is able to surmount most obstacles. The average rom-com is usually White facing and doesn’t cater to Black people’s stories. For the dreamers, who may not see love in their own realities, film and TV help them create their own narratives.
Today, we highlight some of our favorite Black rom-coms that have given us joy, love and happiness. Whether you’re loving for a film that’s extremely romantic like Love Jones or a movie that makes you laugh like Coming To America, there are over 20 films to choose from starring Black A-list talent like Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Eddie Murphy, Shari Headley and more.
Be sure you binge the best in Black romantic comedies today to celebrate with your boo, friends or in the comfort of yourself. Whatever you do, choose you and the power of Black love.
Watch the trailers for our favorite Black rom-coms below:
1. ‘Love Jones’Source:YouTube
2. ‘Brown Sugar’Source:YouTube
3. ‘Deliver Us From Eva’Source:YouTube
4. ‘Just Wright’Source:YouTube
5. ‘The Best Man’Source:YouTube
6. ‘The Photograph’Source:YouTube
7. ‘Poetic Justice’Source:YouTube
8. ‘The Perfect Find’Source:YouTube
9. ‘Love Don’t Cost A Thing’Source:YouTube
10. ‘Love & Basketball’Source:YouTube
11. ‘The Perfect Match’Source:YouTube
12. ‘Southside With You’Source:YouTube
13. ‘Sylvie’s Love’Source:YouTube
14. ‘Jumping The Broom’Source:YouTube
15. ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’Source:YouTube
16. ‘Jason’s Lyric’Source:YouTube
17. ‘A Thin Line Between Love & Hate’Source:YouTube
18. ‘Two Can Play That Game’Source:YouTube
19. ‘Daddy’s Little Girls’Source:YouTube
20. ‘Norbit’Source:YouTube
21. ‘Coming to America’Source:YouTube
