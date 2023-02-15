HomeArts & Entertainment

Bloody Hell Breaks Loose: Official Trailer + First Look Images From Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2

 
YOU Season 4 Part 2 first look images

This week (February 15), Netflix released the official trailer for Part 2 of Season 4 of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series You. Click inside to check it out!

Warning: If you haven’t watched Part 1 of Season 4, there are spoilers ahead. The midseason finale of You put Joe in a very tough spot. After moving to London and changing his name in order to escape his homicidal ways, Joe becomes a professor at a university. Everything changes when a killer starts attacking people in the city. On top of targeting Joe’s elite social circle, the Eat The Rich Killer (what the press named him) knows his true identity and is framing him for the murders.

The Eat The Rich Killer is revealed to be popular author Rhys Montrose. After confessing his crimes to Joe, Montrose gives him two options. He tells Joe that he can either join him and take everyone else down or he’ll reveal Joe’s identity and put the murders on him. In the waning moments of the episode, Joe tells himself, “Whatever your big plans are, I need to stop you before you can hurt another soul and drag mine down with you.” What will Joe’s next move be? We will find out very soon.

Season 4 stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu and Eve Austin. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble served as the head writers and executive producers for the fourth season. Additional executive producers included Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley. John Scott and Harry Jierjian both directed three episodes each, Rachel Leiterman handles two of them and Sharim Sarif led one. Penn Badgley also makes his directorial debut in one of the episodes this season.

Part 1 of Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, while Part 2 is scheduled to hit Netflix on March 9. Until then, check out the trailer and let us know what you think about it in the comments! There’s a very pleasant surprise at the end!

Also, we got some photos from the upcoming season! Peep through the gallery below!

1. Joe Goldberg

Joe Goldberg Source:Netflix

2. Is Rhys More Insane Than Joe?

Is Rhys More Insane Than Joe? Source:Netflix

3. Is Love REALLY Back?

Is Love REALLY Back? Source:Netflix

4. What’s Next For Kate?

What's Next For Kate? Source:Netflix

5. Amused Or Confused?

Amused Or Confused? Source:Netflix

6. A Psychotic Smile

A Psychotic Smile Source:Netflix

7. Adam Knows Something

Adam Knows Something Source:Netflix

8. Lady Phoebe

Lady Phoebe Source:Netflix

9. Joe On Dirt…Literally

Joe On Dirt...Literally Source:Netflix

10. Death’s Dynamic Duo

Death's Dynamic Duo Source:Netflix

11. What’s He Looking At?

What's He Looking At? Source:Netflix

12. Date Night

Date Night Source:Netflix

13. What’s Next?

What's Next? Source:Netflix

14. Nadia Looks Spooked

Nadia Looks Spooked Source:Netflix

15. Joe Looks So Miserable

Joe Looks So Miserable Source:Netflix

16. Part 2 About To Have Us Like

Part 2 About To Have Us Like Source:Netflix
