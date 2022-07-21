Boston Celtics Get Roasted, Calls To Bring Brittney Griner Home & More of the Biggest Moments & Reactions From the 2022 ESPYS

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Last night, the Golden State sharpshooter dominated the stage as he hosted the 2022 ESPYS. Remember, the West Coast team recently took home the Larry O’Brien trophy, so you know the not-so-humble brags were going to be casually thrown around.

Curry even jokes about the advice he got from trusted entertainers like Drake and Kevin Hart, with the latter saying he should have introduced himself as “I’m your host Stephen Curry. Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of… The Boston Celtics.”

Roasts aside, Steph also found himself on stage several other times when he was accepting awards– namely for the best record-breaking performance of dropping more career three-pointers than Ray Allen on December 14 against the New York Knicks at MSG.

“Appreciate this, the only reason I wanted to host is that I thought I’d be able to present myself with the award,” Curry joked at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “It didn’t get to happen, but definitely a great honor. Same way I looked up to my dad, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, the guys that were before me. All records are meant to be broken, so I know there’s a lot of young kids that are out there that are working hard. I can’t wait to be in the arena when y’all break this record. So thank you so much.”

Curry also made sure to show that the world of sports is bigger than the court or field, especially when it comes to people like Brittney Griner who is still detained in Russia after being arrested for possessing vape cartridges that contained hashish oil.

That’s why he took the stage with Griner’s league-mates Nneka Ogwumike and Skyler Diggins-Smith to address the Phoenix Mercury star’s status and even donned her jersey under his tracksuit.

“It’s been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,” Diggins-Smith said. “All throughout that time, we’ve kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts even though we know that ain’t nearly enough to bring her home, y’all.”

The show ended with the Golden State Warriors winning the award for the best team, but you can check out some of the biggest moments and best reactions to the 2022 ESPYS below:

