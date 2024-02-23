Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s marriage seems to be coming to an end after 15 months.

According to PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from Guobadia on Thursday in Atlana.

Although rumors about Guobadia’s past and citizen status started to circulate online recently, it is said the divorce is unrelated to the allegations.

Porsha, 42, and Simo, 59, tied the knot at lavish ceremonies back in November 2022. They had a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony followed by an American ceremony in Atlanta.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2021 after one month of dating.

Earlier this month, Williams announced that she is returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta for its upcoming sixteenth season after two years away from the Bravo series.

She also signed an overall scripted deal with NBCUniversal.

