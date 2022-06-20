Bringing Sexy Back? Justin Timberlake Attempts To Beat His Feet But DC Is Not Impressed

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Justin Timberlake made a surprise appearance during Pharrell’s performance at Something In The Water this weekend in D.C. Many were excited to see him but were caught off guard when the former boy band singer, known for his dance moves, tried to beat his feet. Checkout the reactions below..

Here’s how it’s really done…

Justin will definitely need some lessons. Here’s the perfect way to learn how to ‘Beat Ya Feet’. Watch the full video below…

