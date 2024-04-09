Broad Street Bullies: 15 Philadelphia Athletes That Could Become WWE Superstars

Professional wrestling has been apart of pop culture for generations. The industry has seamlessly been able to find a way to remain relevant with their incredible storytelling, captivating characters, and outstanding entertainment. As the popularity of Professional Wrestling continues to grow, the industry has been continuously trying to find ways to integrate other sectors of pop culture into their own.
Celebrities have often been utilized to get the crowd involved into the spectacle. Dating back to Mr. T appearing at the inaugural Wrestlemania in 1985, fans have always been reactive to the pop culture crossover. As the celebrities’ fanbase is now introduced to the pro wrestling universe, the audience for both the celebrity and the promotion is impacted in a positive way.
Athletes have also made their fair share of appearances in the pro wrestling world. As many wrestlers are sometimes not considered ‘real’ professional athletes, ‘real’ athletes get and the ring and prove that not just anybody is able to get in the squared circle and do what these professionals do on a nightly basis.
But all in all, professional wrestling has always been an amazing cameo opportunity for celebs and athletes who are interested in stepping inside the ring. We have had some Philadelphia celebs and athletes who have graced the ring with their presence and it resulted in a spectacular turnout.
But what if these Philadelphia athletes took wrestling serious and decided to stop chasing statistics and picked up a singlet? Well our imagination has got you covered! Our team at RNB Philly has put together a list of Philadelphia athletes that we feel would be amazing professional wrestlers, and who they remind us of in the WWE!
Check out these Philly Athletes that could be Pro Wrestling Superstars!
1. Joel EmbiidSource:Getty
The heart and soul of the 76ers, Embiid is good and he knows it. He knows he is responsible for the success of today’s 76ers and would have a huge issue if you didn’t acknowledge that..
WWE Comparison: Bron Breaker
2. Lane JohnsonSource:Getty
The shear size of this Eagles Tackle alone is enough for him to be a dominant big man in the industry. Johnson made an appearance at Wrestlemania XL at the Lincoln Financial Field, where
WWE Comparison: Bron Breaker
3. Bryce HarperSource:Getty
Bryce Harper is our national treasure, seeing him perform the way he does is like none other. A generational talent that we are lucky to have, with a charisma that could put anybody over in the WWE.
WWE Comparison: John Cena
4. Brandon GrahamSource:Getty
Brandon Graham is the soul of the Philadelphia Eagles. His leadership capability along with his passion for the game and ability to draw in the crowd, B-G could be a huge face for the company.
WWE Comparison: Big E
5. Saquon BarkleySource:Getty
Saquon Barkley is very athletic despite his chiseled frame. Barkley’s athleticism couple with his strength could make him a dominant figure in the industry.
WWE Comparison: Bobby Lashley
6. DeVonta SmithSource:Getty
DeVonta Smith is lightning quick and super agile. We believe his on-field athleticism would translate well in the ring as he would be an awesome high-flyer!
WWE Comparison: Rey Mysterio/ Finn Balor
7. De’Anthony MeltonSource:Getty
WWE Comparison: Montez Ford
8. Alec BohmSource:Getty
Alec Bohm has a special place in Phillies fans hearts. Bohm has the ability to galvanize the crowd at any minute, which is an important fixture when trying to get your gimmick over in the WWE.
WWE Comparison: Sami Zayn
9. Paul ReedSource:Getty
Paul Reed is a beloved member of the 76ers, but being a backup to star Joel Embiid has only added an immense amount of pressure for him. He may not always know his positioning, yet he has always been able to provide the team what they need to get over the hump.
WWE Comparison: R-Truth
10. Jordan DavisSource:Getty
Jordan Davis stands 6’6 and weighs 335 pounds. Literally an immovable force. His ability to tower over defenders would translate well in the WWE.
WWE Comparison: Omos
11. Tyrese MaxeySource:Getty
Tyrese Maxey is undeniably a fan favorite. With his bright personality and uber athletic ability, this bouncy babyface would do just fine in the WWE
WWE Comparison: Ricochet
12. Kelly Oubre Jr.Source:Getty
Kelly Oubre Jr. has a showmanship about his that oozes confidence. His ability to turn non-believers into handclaps and cheers is something that we don’t see often.
WWE Comparison: Carmelo Hayes
13. Brandon MarshSource:Getty
The Phillies outfielder has a intimidating bearded along with a 6’4 athletic figure that could make him a permanent fixture in the WWE
WWE Comparison: Luke Gallows
14. Nicolas DeslauriersSource:Getty
As one of the team leader in fights, we’ve never seen Deslauriers back from a fight
WWE Comparison: Braun Strowman
15. Nick CastellanosSource:Getty
Nick has a ‘too cool for school’ attitude that is backed up by his performance. We think his transition into pro wrestling would be smooth, with a dynamite heel role.
WWE Comparison: The Miz
