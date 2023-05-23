‘Bronny’ is trending on Twitter after an introspective LeBron James has emerged in the wake of the Nuggets sweep over the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.
Since Monday’s season-ending loss, LeBron has both sparked retirement rumors and cast doubt over his desire to play in the NBA with his oldest son Bronny James.
Now ‘Bronny’ is trending as basketball fans make their voices heard. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite reactions!
In an interview with ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, James said in regard to playing alongside Bronny, “Just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”
This is a slightly different tune than the one Bron Sr has echoed over the last few years. He’s repeatedly stated that he’d love to sign with whatever NBA team drafts his firstborn, a feat that would require him to play in the league for at least another two seasons.
‘Bronny’ Trends After LeBron Changes Tune on Playing in NBA With Son was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
