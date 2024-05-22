Cam’ron CNN Interview Goes Off The Rails When Asked About Diddy, Xitter Reacts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Over the past few days P. Diddy’s been the subject of much disdain and ridicule after the video of him disgustingly abusing Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway hit the internet. While many celebrities took to social media to slam Diddy for his actions, Cam’ron doesn’t seem to want to touch too directly on the subject.

In an interview with Abby Phillip on CNN’s NewsNight, the Harlem rapper was asked about his opinion on the video of Diddy putting hands on Cassie and was seemingly bothered by the question and refrained from criticizing his fellow Harlemite. After being asked by Phillip if he “recognized that Sean Combs,” a seemingly reluctant Cam’ron answered by saying he didn’t support the things that Diddy’s been accused of calling the video “egregious” and said Diddy wasn’t “necessarily a friend.”

When Phillip once again asked if he recognized that side of Diddy, Cam’ron asked her, “What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him. What do you mean my experiences? I seen it and thought it was disgusting. I didn’t do a zoom in and seen if it was really him but he admitted it was him.”

Things only got a bit weirder when asked about his thoughts on Diddy’s widely panned “apology” video. Cam didn’t want to weigh in on how he felt about it saying “The apology ain’t for me to decide, it’s for Cassie. He ain’t do nothing for me. You need to ask Cassie if she accept the apology. What I think about it don’t matter.”

And if you thought things couldn’t get any weirder than that, it did. After being asked about Diddy’s reputation for treating his artists, Cam downed a shot of his PinkHorsePower sexual enhancement drink before stating he was “going to get some cheeks” after the interview.

In an attempt to keep it professional, Phillip asked Cam if the music industry had been protecting Diddy all these years only for a visibly annoyed Cam to ask someone on his side “Who booked me for this joint?” before the interview was cut as Cam definitely didn’t want to be talking about Diddy’s issue in front of America.

Taking to X to speak on his appearance, Cam’ron said he was bothered that they didn’t invite him to talk about the success of his show with Ma$e and the “positive stuff we do in our community.” Once again saying he doesn’t support anything Diddy is accused of, Cam says “this is what I do on these joints” when it comes to interviews on cable news network.

Check out CNN’s interview with Cam’ron below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section. Peep reactions to the tomfoolery in the gallery.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com