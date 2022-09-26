It’s Up: Cardi B Hits Back At Akbar V, Tweets Got Flagrant Real Quick

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Cardi B has endured her share of beef online over the years of her career with some of her Hip-Hop peers taking aim at her music and personal life. Akbar V is currently catching the wrath of the Bronx superstar after Cardi B responded to what some are perceiving to be a dig at her talent.

The still-ongoing beef between Cardi B and Akbar V seemingly began after the latter posed a speculative thought that some fans took as a slight toward Glorilla’s “Tomorrow 2” track featuring Cardi. It appeared that Akbar was questioning the song’s impact on the charts and Cardi responded to the now-deleted tweet and it’s been off to the races since.

Cardi went for the jugular, mentioning Akbar’s five children from five different men, her alleged lack of custody of the children, and then posted images of a sex tape with TJ, which Akbar reportedly used as the cover photo of a track titled “Leaked.”

Akbar fired back, stating that Cardi’s husband, Offset, is sleeping with Saweetie along with past claims of cheating that typically come up when Cardi’s detractors get involved. Some are also saying that Cardi is potentially beefing with Akbar because of Nicki Minaj being close with Akbar, including praising a recent song snippet.

To be completely honest, it’s all a lot to take in and we’ve done our best to capture tweets and reactions from all sides that best explain this latest online squabble. And, just for yucks, it seems like Queen Nicki had a little something to say via a vague tweet that can be viewed below.

Yeah, we don’t know what it means either.

Keep scrolling to see the hubbub between Cardi B and Akbar V below. Let us know if we missed any key responses in the comments section.

