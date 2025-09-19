Listen Live
News

Cardi B Delivers ‘Am I The Drama?” LP, Bardi Gang Says Their GOAT Is Back

Published on September 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Cardi B delivered his long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, with fans waiting for seven years for the effort to make it to their ears. Cardi B’s musical effort has gotten a positive response from the mighty Bardigang thus far, with Offset, BIA, and presumably a few others catching shots.

Cardi B has been prepping her follow-up project after her 2018 album, Invasion Of Privacy. propelled her to fame, most especially the Diamond-selling “Bodak Yellow” single. The Bronx native dropped a handful of singles and collaborative efforts ahead of Am I The Drama?, and some observers all but wrote off the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Related Stories

What stands out across Cardi’s new album is its expansive sound, which improves on what she achieved on her debut in some measure. The features are also expertly curated, which include Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Janet Jackson, and more.

For what it’s worth, Cardi B is in pure sh*t talk mode but also shows vulnerability among the braggadocio. And because Cardi has never shied from putting her real life into the music, her estranged husband, Offset, catches more than a few strays, most especially the “Man Of Your Word” track.

While we’re still early in our listening sessions with the album, tracks like “Magnet,” “Pick It Up,” and the upbeat “Bodega Baddie” are early standouts. Previously released tracks such as “Up,” “Outside, and “WAP” also show up on the project

On X,  the Bardibang are chiming in with their early assessments, and we’ll share a handful of the responses below.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Delivers ‘Am I The Drama?” LP, Bardi Gang Says Their GOAT Is Back  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories
5 Items

Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW

Trey Reed: Family Demands Answers In Black Student’s Hanging

27 Items

Headturning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

8 Items

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Is Already A Fashion Week Star

10 Items

Adin Ross Says Megan Thee Stallion Used A Mariachi Band To Serve Him Legal Papers, The Hotties Love It

MAGA Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies After Utah Shooting

27 Items

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close