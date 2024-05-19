Cardi B Doubles Down On Not Supporting Biden or Trump, X Reminds Her She is Speaking From A Place of Privilege

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

President Biden and Donald Trump don’t have to worry about Cardi B pulling the lever for either of them in the voting booth in the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the Bronx Hip-Hop star got candid on numerous topics, including her highly anticipated sophomore album, love life, parenting with her ex-husband Offset, and politics.

The “Bodak Yellow” crafter has never been one to shy away from sharing her thoughts on political matters and what’s going on in the country, so it should come as no surprise that she had something to say about our choices when picking a president.

In the interview, Cardi B doubled down that neither the incumbent, President Joe Biden, nor his rival, disgraced former president Donald Trump, will be getting her support.

“I don’t fuck with both of y’all n*ggas,” Cardi B told the publication.

Cardi B’s Beef With The Current Government

This is not the first time Bardi has expressed her disdain for President Biden, whom she supported in the 2020 election. She explained that her current stance is due to “layers and layers of disappointment.”

“I feel like people got betrayed,” in reference to wages not going up (wage growth is outpacing inflation ), the cost of living going up at a staggering rate, and no one in the government is doing anything. We can attribute the lack of production due to the House GOP, who instead participate in culture wars and spend their time standing behind Trump in solidarity while he is on trial for illegal hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody,” she told Rolling Stone. “Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any fucking thing.”

She’s No Fan of “Endless Wars”

Cardi B also spoke out against President Biden’s commitment to supply military aid to allies Ukraine and Israel last fall and told Rolling Stone the United States should not “pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through shit for a very long time.”

“There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help,” she explained.

“I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.” Ukraine is currently fending off dictator Vladimir Putin’s Russia, who illegally invaded the neighboring country on February 22, 2024, in an attempt to restore Russia’s strategic depth and counter NATO’s eastward expansion. Israel is currently locked in a battle with Hamas to free hostages taken by the terrorist organization on October 7 during the bloody surprise attack on the country. Gaza has been ground zero for the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has seen the death and displacement of Palestinians, leading to massive protests breaking out on college campuses and city streets across the United States.

X Users Are Reminding Cardi B She Is Speaking From A Place of Privilege

Following the article’s release, Cardi B received plenty of flak for her stance on not voting. Users on X, formerly Twitter, didn’t waste time reminding her that she could afford not to vote because she was in a position most Black and Brown US citizens were not. “Cardi B and celebrities like her are fortunate enough to not have to care about who the president or any elected official is bc the decisions they make likely will not affect them. The rest of us don’t have that luxury,” one user on X wrote. Another X user wrote. “YOU do not have the financial means to ignore. YOU will be the first to suffer. When the plague comes it strikes your home and your body first.” Responding to the backlash, Cardi B explained her decision to not support Biden due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. “I just can’t support that. My heart can’t support that, “Cardi B said during a Twitter Spaces stream. “I can’t see children under rubble. Im not with that. I hate that. It disgusts me. My heart hates it.” Cardi B has every right to feel the way she does, but keeping it a buck, there is a lot at stake in our democracy, and who is sitting in the Oval Office after November 5 will most definitely impact our future. Do your due diligence and read up on Project 2025 before mindlessly following Cardi B’s lead. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Cardi B Doubles Down On Not Supporting Biden or Trump, X Reminds Her She is Speaking From A Place of Privilege was originally published on hiphopwired.com