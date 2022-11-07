THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It looks like Ciara’s prayer may have some competition! Social media is asking for Yung Miami of the City Girls’ prayer after seeing her connection with Diddy

Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday last week when his boo, whose real name is Caresha, gifted him an iced Bad Boy chain that he was very surprised over. In the video, he screamed, “somebody put this on,” and kissed Yung Miami on the lips while his partygoers cheered them on.

The mogul continued to rave about the rapper about how she makes him feel saying, “Ain’t nobody loving me like this.”

“She loving me like this. That’s what’s up. That’s what the f*** is up. That’s what I f*** with.”

Brother Love even got on one knee bowing to Yung Miami and then proceeded to say, “We’re going to make love.”

The two made it public that they were together but still single on Yung Miami’s ‘Caresha Please’ podcast. Whatever they’re doing on social media is definitely intriguing because it seems like the couple is having fun while also still doing them. Mostly, people are interested in Caresha’s prayer because she looks to be happy and definitely being spoiled while also technically “single”.

Check out what fans deemed to be ‘Caresha’s Prayer’ and how fans reacted to Diddy and Yung Miami showing off their love together during Diddy’s birthday party.

Caresha’s Prayer?! Twitter Asks For Yung Miami’s Prayer After Seeing Their Love At Diddy’s Birthday Party was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com