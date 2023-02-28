THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion has been publicly feuding with the owner of her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment Carl Crawford.

However, it looks like he wants to mend the broken bridge. In an interview with TMZ Hip Hop, Crawford shared that he hasn’t spoken to the “Plan B” rapper since 2019 outside of social media but wants to apologize to her for the drama over the years.

He also admitted that as a former MLB star he wasn’t well-versed in the music industry and things came at him fast. He added that he never wanted to beef and go back and forth on the internet.

Crawford even admitted that he didn’t know Tory Lanez and was just trolling Megan by flicking it up with him. He says he regrets that stunt as well.

Now only time will tell if Megan will accept the apology, but the hotties aren’t here for it!

Check out some of their reactions below:

‘The Hotties’ React To Carl Crawford’s Apology To Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on 92q.com