The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The actress and comedian boasts 6 million followers on Instagram alone and has been one of the star additions to Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out since 2017.

When she’s not promoting her Know For Sure podcast or her forthcoming cosmetics and personal care line B. Simone Beauty, she’s schooling everyone on her fitness journey through her B. Simone Fitness page.

The Texas native works hard for her body and doesn’t hesitate to show it off with a few thirst traps on Instagram. Despite naysayers talking down on her shape, she insists on keeping it all natural.

“The amount of negative comments on my body type is insane on my last post. I keep deleting them, and of course, I’m not going to respond, but I know what my body looks like. I know my ass is little. I know I ain’t got no hips. I know I got a little belly fat,” she said to critics last April. “That is my body and believe me I have more than enough money to change it. I embrace myself. If I don’t like something about myself I change it. Just like I got in the gym for a year and I lost 30 pounds. I can’t grow hips; it just don’t work like that. I can’t grow a bbl a–. It don’t work like that. I’m working with the genetic body that I have, and I love myself.”

But don’t worry about the haters. Instead, check out some of B. Simone’s most sultry Instagram moments below:

CASSIUS Gems: B. Simone’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com