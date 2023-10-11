The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Now 31 years old, Cardi went from being a standout on Love & Hip Hop: New York, thanks to her energetic personality, to a Grammy-winning top-tier MC in just a few years.

Her pen is crazy, of course, but her undoubted sex appeal only adds to her allure. Cardi talks dirty on tracks like the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted track ‘WAP’ and was never scared to talk about her body, despite plastic surgery haters.

The rapper has talked about becoming a dancer and going under the knife to make her even more confident in a March 2021 cover story with Interview magazine.

“Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident.”

But now, as a superstar rapper, Cardi loves her body and is never afraid to show it off.

Celebrate Bardi’s birthday by checking out the hottest photos she’s shared with her Instagram followers:

Cassius Gems: Celebrate Cardi B’s Dirty 31 With Her Sexiest Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com