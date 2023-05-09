Rosario Dawson turns 44 today! To celebrate one of the most beautiful women in the game, we’ve rounded up som of her most fly Instagram photos.
CASSIUS Gems: Rosario Dawson’s Hottest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
2. shining
3. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
4. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
5. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
6. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
7. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
8. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
9. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
10. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
11. Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! 10 of Her Flyest Photos
12. all smiles
13.
14. all business
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
The Fashion Credits: All The Show-Stopping Looks From Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot
-
Missy Elliott, George Michael & Willie Nelson Heads 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
11 Jaw-Dropping Looks From The World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”