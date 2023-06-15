An autopsy has determined the cause of death for Memphis rapper Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell.
Accidental overdose proved to be fatal for the 43-year-old member of Three 6 Mafia. She had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system when she died.
This story was initially reported by Action News 5.
From Action News 5:
Known as ‘The Queen of Memphis,’ Gangsta Boo paved the way for female rappers worldwide.
She was the first female member of the Oscar-winning rap group, Three 6 Mafia, and is credited for making the way for Chastity “La Chat” Daniels to become the second female in the group.
To read the entire Action News 5 report, [click here].
Mitchell was found deceased in her home on New Year’s Day.
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
