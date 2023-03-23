Twitter Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

First off…Long live Shawty Lo! Cee-Lo Green tried making a fly entrance to the late great ATL rapper’s remembrance party but it got a little rough. Ok, VERY rough.

Mr.Green and the horse did not get along which lead to both of them being on the dance floor. Not to dance either, check this video out:

We need answers Cee-Lo!! ATL Twitter did not hold back to the foolery.

Check out some of the reactions below.

