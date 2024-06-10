Listen Live
Entertainment

Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads

Published on June 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Good Times

Source: Silver Screen Collection / Getty

In honor of Black Music Month and the broader celebration of Black culture, we’re highlighting ten iconic Black sitcom dads who have made a lasting impact on television:

These characters are celebrated for their humor, wisdom, and the profound love they show their families, shaping the portrayal of Black fatherhood on television.

Credit and Source to each respective show!

Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) Source:Getty

2. Andre “Dre” Johnson (Black-ish)

Andre "Dre" Johnson (Black-ish) Source:Getty

3. Michael Kyle (My Wife and Kids)

Michael Kyle (My Wife and Kids) Source:Getty

4. Carl Winslow (Family Matters)

Carl Winslow (Family Matters) Source:Getty

black sitcoms 90sblack sitcoms 90sblack sitcoms 90sblack sitcoms 90sblack sitcoms 90sblack 

5. Julius Rock (Everybody Hates Chris)

Julius Rock (Everybody Hates Chris) Source:Getty

6. James Evans Sr. (Good Times)

James Evans Sr. (Good Times) Source:Getty
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
BET Awards 2022 - Show

Ray J and Princess Love Spotted Together at Wedding in NYC

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

13 items

Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident

10 items

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

5 items

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

10 items

#FathersDay: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s AI Sex Tape Reignites Artificial Intelligence Debate

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close