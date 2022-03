Celebrate National Sons Day With A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celebrity Sons

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Happy National Sons Day! We are taking a very brief pause on Women’s History Month content to share our love and adoration for these celebrity sons, and it’s still a thank you to the wonderful women who created them. Take a look at our gallery of celebrity sons on this special day.

National Sons Day is celebrated annually on March 4 and September 28. The day is dedicated to honor our boys and the legacy left behind as parents. There is a great duty in molding our sons into responsible men. Today, take the time to listen to your sons about their dreams, fears and thoughts on changing the world.

We gathered a list of our favorite celebrity sons from Snoop Dog’s son Cordell Broadus to Offset’s adorable son King Kody. There are some men who stepped up to the plate to be father figures to other people’s sons like Diddy and Russell Wilson have for their stepchildren, who they call their own. Either way these celebrity sons are sons to a celebrity village that honor and support their dreams to be just as great as them.

Check out the gallery dedicated to our favorite celebrity sons below. Take a moment to honor your sons in the comments section below.

