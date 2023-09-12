Celebrating Druski’s 29th Birthday With His Funniest Social Media Moments & Skits

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Social media has seen the elevation of the career of many naturally funny people and Druski is definitely one of the top 10.

As one of the most consistently funny personalities on social media, it’s hard not to smile when scrolling by a clip from one of his Instagram live videos or social media skits.

Today, the social media comedian and Maryland native is turning 29 and we are celebrating with some of his funniest moments online.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite Druski moments!

