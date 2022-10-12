Sober Living: 8 Inspiring Stories of Celebrities Overcoming Addiction

The frequency of celebrities losing their lives to addiction is a way too common occurrence that we’ll never get used to reporting on. Many of us expect those blessed with fame and fortune to have more to live for than drugs and alcohol, but sadly their affluence can sometimes be the main source to their excessive abuse of illegal and/or addictive substances. We’ve seen it happen to late entertainers like Amy Winehouse, DMX, Juice WRLD, Mac Miller, Michael K. Williams, Jimi Hendrix, Whitney Houston, the King of Pop Michael Jackson — we could go on, but sadly it wouldn’t be a short list in the least bit.

On a lighter note though, there are a handful of celebs who’ve overcame their addiction and stand as examples that it’s never too late to shake the habit. Rap veteran and reality TV pioneer Flavor Flav recently revealed that he’s been sober for two years after a decades-long battle with drug abuse.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Flav, who came to fame as the eccentric member of iconic rap group Public Enemy, made headlines last year by celebrating his one-year sobriety from alcohol on October 19, 2021. His manager confirmed at the time that he also was sober of cigarettes for 15 months, in addition to an applause-worthy 13 years clean of hard drugs. His narcotics habit reached dangerous peaks in the early ’90s, ranging from cocaine and marijuana charges in 1993 all the way to a full-on intervention arranged by his family to get him checked into the Betty Ford Center for crack-cocaine addiction.

Take a look at just how bad the drug habit affected Flavor Flav’s pockets based on a 2011 interview below, via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Flav, whose real name is William Drayton, said he spent nearly six million dollars on drugs and that he lost his virginity at age six.

The Flavor Of Love star told AOL’s Popeater he was ‘spending $2,600 a day, for six years, every single day’ during the darkest days of his addiction to cocaine.

‘I don’t know how much that is but if you did the math, wow, I went through a lot of money,’ he added.”

He credits a 2003 trip to California with Public Enemy bandmate Chuck D with being his sobering grace, and soon after landed a deal with VH1 that was influenced greatly by execs seeing that he’d made strides in overcoming the drug abuse.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We commend Flavor Flav for everything he’s done to break a habit that unfortunately has killed many in his position as celebrities with the world at their fingertips. Thankfully he isn’t alone in the feat, and we wanted to highlight a handful of other famous faces who put in the work to end an epidemic directly affecting the Black community specifically.

Learn a thing or two from these 8 celebrities that beat addiction, and click here for resources on how you can do the same for yourself or a loved one:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sober Living: 8 Inspiring Stories of Celebrities Overcoming Addiction was originally published on blackamericaweb.com