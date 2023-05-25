The news of musical icon Tina Turner’s passing yesterday took the world by storm. The 83-year-old singer had been battling a longtime illness and died in her Switzerland home on Wednesday.
Tina Turner was a mogul that influenced generations, both young and old. She was a trailblazer who rose to fame as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. At 44, she launched her solo career with her album Private Dancer, selling millions of records and winning eight Grammy Awards.
While most remember Turner as the brilliant entertainer she was, her 1986 memoir, I, Tina, revealed her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, which catapulted her into heroine status. Because of her incredible musical contributions, influence, and story of strength, Turner impacted many people and will be missed dearly. Celebrities and fans took to their social media accounts to express how much the rock star is revered. Jump in below to read their heartfelt condolences.
Celebrities Remember The ‘Queen Of Rock & Roll’ Tina Turner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett delivered a riveting performance as Tina Turner in the film What’s Love Got To Do With It. The actress wrote under a joyous picture of her on her Instagram account and the icon that she was “honored to have known Tina Turner.”
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland posted fierce photos of Tina Turner and thanked the icon for her contributions to the world.
3. Bryon Javar
Stylist Bryon Javar paid tribute to Tina Turner by showing off his tattoo of the songstress’s face that he got in 2021. In his caption, he confessed that Turner “was the first icon I fell in love with at the age of 4.”
4. Oprah
Everyone knows Oprah is a huge fan turned friend of Tina Turners. The media mogul posted a fun picture of the two dancing with a heartfelt caption that expressed how the icon influenced her life. “I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best.”
5. Oprah
Oprah hopped on her Instagram again to post a video of her and Turner performing on stage during her “Wildest Dreams” tour, and the energy was infectious! “Dancing onstage with her in Los Angeles was the most fun I ever remember having stepping out of my box,” wrote Oprah.
6. Tina Lawson
Tina Lawson posted the cutest collage of her daughter Beyoncé’s experience meeting Tina Turner and her tribute and performance with the rock star. Lawson wrote that meeting Tina Turner was “one of Beyonce’s best memories.” Lawson also admitted that when she needs encouragement, she thinks about how Turner started her life over again in her 40s.
7. Tina Lawson
Tina Lawson paid another tribute to the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer by posting a video with words of motivation. She spoke about how tough yesterday was and how it motivated her to live fully. “You are still here. Life is short. And you got to make the best of it,” stated Lawson.
8. FansSource:Getty
Fans decorated the outside of Tina Turner’s estate with various flowers, messages, and candles. Millions loved Turner, and she left an indelible mark on this world.
