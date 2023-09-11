Celebs Who Came Out to Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Beloved designer Sergio Hudson showed his newest Collection 12 at New York Fashion Week and the celebs were in the house! Hudson has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama in the iconic eggplant look at President Biden’s inauguration, Keke Palmer, who he recently called his modern muse, most recently Vice President Kamala Harris, and the list goes on and on.

Hudson was recently named ‘Designer of the Year’ by Essences Magazine’s Best in Black Fashion Awards, recognizing revolutionary Black creatives and their contributions.

Everyone from June Ambrose, to Jenna Lyons were sitting in the audience waiting to get first the glimpse of the new looks Hudson premiered and all while looking super rich (because they are). Check out pictures of all of the celebrities that attended the show, plus a video of the final runway looks below.





