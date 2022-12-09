Check Out Photos From The Star-Studded ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The highly-anticipated return of “Avatar” is closer than fans may imagine. The star-studded world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” was held Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening at London’s Leicester Square. Check out a gallery of the cast and attendees inside.

The screening brought the fantasy world of Avatar to life with its all star cast and crew. Some attendees included cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Joel David Moore, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, director, producer, writer and editor James Cameron and producer Jon Landau.

Other celebrity guests included John Boyega, who attended with cast member Joel David Moore. He was pleasantly taking photos with fans on and off the red carpet.

The entire cast, crew and world premiere attendees were blessed with a sneak peek of the film before it opens in theaters on Friday, Dec. 16. They were serenaded by an orchestra on stage and the stars of the film gathered to talk candidly about the years-long making of the movie.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

Check out a gallery from the world premiere below:

Check Out Photos From The Star-Studded ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere was originally published on globalgrind.com