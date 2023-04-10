The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

How much would it take for you to walk out and quit your job cold turkey? Apparently there is no amount of money that could’ve made this worker abandon her shift. Social media has been buzzing after a viral video of a fast food encounter has surfaced.

In the video, you see a customer pulling up to the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru window, receiving his food, then asking the cashier how much it would be for her to leave, her job, the price went higher and higher, ultimately up to $45K, she consistently denied. Alluding that it was ‘her pleasure to work at such an establishment.

Who knows what could have made this girl stay! There could be an amazing staff there, everybody a Chick-Fil-A is friendly, no issues, no drama. Of all the violent viral videos you seen, none of them have taken place at a Chick-Fil-A. It’s a cold world in the work force, and no amount of money should be able to sway someone away from happiness.

Chick-Fil-A Worker Under Fire for Not Taking 45k Offer to Quit was originally published on rnbphilly.com