The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

No one enjoys Halloween more than your favorite celebrities. Every year they flex how their wealth grants them access to the best costume ideas, and this year the tradition continues.

It’s officially spooky season, and we are back outside in full force.

To celebrate Halloween 2022, your favorite celebs hit the streets, and your Instagram timelines rocking some insanely good Halloween fits.

Diddy, who many have crowned the winner of Halloween for being totally committed to his Joker from The Dark Knight, brilliantly portrayed by the late Heath Ledger in the film.

Diddy was so in character that he almost got into a fight with actor Michael J. Ferguson, who plays the character 2-Bit in Power.

It looks like Ferguson didn’t know it was Diddy messing with him, or did he? But seemingly cooler heads did eventually prevail.

These Other Celebs Went Ham on Halloween

Chloe Bailey has been going ham this Halloween as well. She sent lightning bolts up and down Instagram timelines when she dropped a photo of her as Storm from the X-Men.

She wasn’t done. She followed that up as Lola Bunny from the iconic Space Jam film.

Chloe’s sister, Halle, also got in on the Halloween fun by teaming up with her boyfriend, DDG, to become a Na’Vi from the Avatar film franchise.

La La Anthony decided to bring the West Indian Carnival to her with a stunning carnival costume that left her followers speechless.

La La’s bestie, Ciara, teamed up with her daughter to do a cute play on Venus and Serena’s famous “got milk?” ad.

Keke Palmer took that fan-casting of her as the X-Men’s Rogue seriously and gave us our first look at her as the popular Marvel Comics character.

You can peep more celeb Halloween looks in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Chloe Bailey / Edwig Henson

The post Chloe & Halle Bailey, Diddy, Keke Palmer, La La & More Went Ham With Their Halloween Costumes appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Chloe & Halle Bailey, Diddy, Keke Palmer, La La & More Went Ham With Their Halloween Costumes was originally published on hiphopwired.com