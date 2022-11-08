PEOPLE Magazine Names Captain America aka Actor Chris Evans ‘The Sexiest Man Alive’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

PEOPLE magazine has named actor Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive.

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans told People. “She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about.”

Chris Evans,41, got his first start in the 2000 movie, “The New Comers” and is famously known for playing superheroes like Captain America. He played the superhero Johnny Storm in two “Fantastic Four” movies and gained most of his popularity from “Captain America: The First Avenger” in 2011. Since then he’s been in 10 Marvel movies as Captain America, voiced Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s “Lightyear” and played in Nextflix’s “The Gray Man.

“It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then,’” Evans said. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.

Some of the past men honored were John Legend, Adam Levine, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum, and soccer player David Beckham. Do you think Chris lives up to being the sexiest man alive? Check out some of his photos below.

