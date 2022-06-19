City Girls and Saucy Santana Had The City On Fire at Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party, and That’s on Period.[ Photos]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Dallas Southern Pride’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a four-day celebration of curated experiences that build awareness concerning the most often ignored social justice and political issues affecting Black communities.

The weekend also serves as an inclusive networking exchange for professionals from a myriad of disciplines to exhibit community, and demonstrate promising outcomes in the eradication of health disparities and social justice anomalies while celebrating our liberation through art, music, and cultural festivals.

This impactful event advances the entire black family, social justice movements, and celebrates unity and peace.

More than 20,000 people from across the United States and internationally attend to celebrate the brilliance and culture of Black people; an idea birthed by community leader, businessperson, and activist, Kirk Myers-Hill.

“Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a celebration and representation of the many intersections and beautiful mosaics within the Black community,” said Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride. “The Black community is only as strong as its Black Gay brothers and sisters. Juneteenth is an opportunity to showcase the unity and display the belief that we are all stronger together.”



Juneteenth became a federally recognized national holiday in 2021. However, long before the nation started celebrating this holiday, Black people in Texas were celebrating this day, as it originated in Texas. The Emancipation Proclamation, which granted freedom to slaves, was signed in 1863. However, it wasn’t until two years later on June 19, 1865, that slaves in Texas first learned of their freedom. Union troops entered Galveston, TX, announcing that all slaves were free. This marked the beginning of Juneteenth as it is known and recognized today. Since 2017, the Governor of Texas has submitted a proclamation recognizing the Juneteenth Unity Weekend. Juneteenth Unity Weekend has been a staple event in the city of Dallas during Pride month for many years.

Since its inception in 2008, the Juneteenth Unity Weekend continues to make a positive impact in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex by unifying the community, celebrating freedom, providing a safe space for community gathering, and infusing millions of dollars into the local economy.

Check out the photos and videos below!

City Girls and Saucy Santana Had The City On Fire at Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party, and That’s on Period.[ Photos] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com