Click To Sip: Issa Rae’s Viarae And 5 Other Black Women-Owned Wines You Need On Permanent Pour

A powerhouse in the entertainment, coffee, digital, media, and culture industries, Issa Rae has her eyes set on yet another: wine. This week, she announced the launch of, a “bright, crisp, lively, and refreshingly refined take on the sparkling wine.”

Rooting for everybody Black, we can’t wait to get a glass. Scroll to learn more.

The President Barbie’s new Prosecco is in partnership with E. & J. Gallo Winery. Described in a press release as a perfect beverage for “celebrating good times and great friends no matter the occasion,” the wine will hit stores this October at about $20 a bottle.

The pairing of Issa and the new brand is an obvious fit. The fashionable Golden Globe nominee sipped it while on her hit HBO series Insecure. And, Prosecco is one of Issa’s drinks of choice while parlaying at her infamous yacht parties that we all still want an invite to.

In other words, Issa Rae and Prosecco go together real bad.

Issa said to media, “I am thrilled to share my love of Prosecco with everyone through Viarae. It’s carefully crafted, deliciously crisp, and the perfect beverage to celebrate La Dolce Vita.”

Issa dropped a video starring friends to celebrate her brand on Instagram on October 16. In a vintage-style capture, she and her crew laugh, dance, and live their best life fueled by a new, eye-catching brown and gold bottle. “We’re catching up, or turning up, or whatever’s up,” Issa’s voice says during the drop.

“If you know me, you know how much I love Prosecco. Now I’ve created my own!” the multi-hyphenate mogul captioned her post. “Introducing Viarae Prosecco, a sparkling wine for good times. Get your bottle @viaraewines today! Extra love to my friends @jai_lorenzo, @mlawson314 @justaba, @devindanielle12 for always being my muses.”

With the announcement, Issa joins a small club of Black women changing the beverage game and transforming how we sip, celebrate, and chill. So, as we toast our favorite Awkward Black Girl, it is imperative to mention other Black women ‘pinot pioneers’ in the space.

In 2020, Bloomberg found only 0.1% of the wine industry in the U.S. was Black-owned. Since then, the numbers have remained unchanged.

We’ve compiled a list of Black women-owned brands to try. From the McBride Sisters’ Black Girl Magic to Mary J. Blige’s Sun Goddess, these Black girl brands can make your next toast that much more magical.

Congratulations, Issa!

Click To Sip: Issa Rae’s Viarae And 5 Other Black Women-Owned Wines You Need On Permanent Pour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com