Coco Jones is serving style like nobody’s business at the Cannes Film Festival. The singer/actress was spotted in three fresh looks that caused us to do a double take!
Jones is no stranger to fashionably bringing the heat. The “ICU” singer sets red carpets on fire in memorable garbs of bright hues and ornate embellishments. Also, her character, Hillary Banks, who she plays on Bel-Air, is also known for sporting hawt looks. In her exclusive feature with HelloBeautiful, the songstress admitted that Hillary Banks motivates her to step her style game up. “Playing Hillary taught me so much about fashion and being more courageous. Because sometimes I’m like, let me just go simple black. But being Hillary, I was like, I don’t wear anything black. I want to really tap into colors, because this is so fun. And it makes me feel more alive,” said Banks.
And Jones came alive at the Cannes Film Festival. From Valdrin Sahiti to Naeem Khan, the star stunned in couture threads. Check out the artist’s three glamorous looks below.
Coco Jones Shines At The 2023 Cannes Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Valdrin SahitiSource:Getty
For Coco Jones’ first look, she wowed in a metallic gold Valdrin Sahiti gown that featured a strapless bodice and gathered side train. Jones complemented the look with gold ankle sandals and Yessayan diamond jewels.
2. Jean-Louis SabajiSource:Getty
Coco resembled a goddess in this purple Jean-Louis Sabaji sheer gown that draped around her neck for a halter look. The cut-outs added a sexy element to this dress, revealing the actress’s toned midsection.
3. Naeem KhanSource:Getty
Coco glammed it up in this fabulous Naeem Khan gown that featured a plunging neckline, silver embellishments, and a feathered bottom. Coco wore matching gloves to play up the look and diamond drop earrings for extra glitz.
