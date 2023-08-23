Come Inside The Chlöe x Halle Victoria’s Secret Pink Collaboration Launch Party

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite sister-duo Chlöe x Halle is back at it again. The two held a swank, intimate dinner to celebrate their new collaboration with Victoria’s Secret Pink. Fellow celebrity “it” girls like

Coco Jones

,

Madison Pettis

, and

Ella Mai

attended.

Chlöe x Halle each rocked all black for their celebration. Chlöe donned a black leather and sheer long-sleeve top and cargos. Halle also chose pants, pairing her high-wasted slacks with a bra top. Both sisters complimented their outfits with silver accents.

Other attendees matched their fly.

Ella Mai rocked an off-white casual set for the occasion. Her hair was sleek and fun, styled in cornrow braids toward the back. Madison Pettis and Coco Jones matched the stylish sister’s dress code in all black. Madison rocked a knit dress with a high split, while Coco sported a sexy leather mini skirt.

The intimate occasion was held at a private location in Los Angeles. The décor was simple and inviting. The tables capes included white and grey rectangle menus, baby blue twisted candles, light pink napkins, and bright flowers.

“It is really exciting; we’re so grateful.” The sisters greeted guests during the dinner. “Thank you for being here. This site wouldn’t be so special without you all.” Chlöe x Halle were beaming in pictures all night.

According to Elle, who recently sat down with the new designers, the new collection will feature offerings unique to the duo’s lifestyle. The latest collab will include puffer jackets, comfy but stylish leggings, mesh tops, and baggy cargo pants. Colorways include sky blue, bright hot pink, and warm terracotta brown.

The Baileys told Elle that the new collection took over a year. The designers’ process was inclusive and is said to have featured models of varying shapes and sizes.

While this is the sisters’ first designed collection, the new collab is not the first time Victoria’s Secret has paired up with Chlöe x Halle. In Summer 2021, the brand launched capsule collections inspired by the actress-singers. The capsule featured curated styles and limited-edition one-size tees with empowering lyrics from their hit songs Fall, ROYL, and Baby Girl.

“Chlöe x Halle have become such fashion icons, and we can’t wait for our customers to see how they brought their individual style and creativity to these collections,” Amy Hauk, former CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK, said during the 2021 collection launch. “We also love how they use their platform for good, to not only speak out against social and racial injustice, but also to champion mental health awareness – a cause that’s so important to PINK. We’re proud and honored to collaborate and share their unique style and influence with the world.”

Chlöe x Halle are also avid supporters of Pink with a Purpose initiative and positive mental health. Like the previous 2021 collection, proceeds from the new collab will benefit the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) and nationwide mental health programs in the Black community.

The collection launches on August 29.

Scroll to see more pics inside the Chlöe x Halle Victoria’s Secret event.

