Couples We Love: 5 Reasons Beauty Boss Supa Cent And Her Beau Ray Have An Inspirational Love

If started from the bottom now we’’re here was a person, it would be Supa Cent. The beauty mogul went from making minimum wage to the become the owner of her own million dollar baby, The Crayon Case. Supa Cent’s ability to capture audiences with her storytelling skills and her transparency about life and love makes it hard not to love her. Whether good or bad, she doesn’t hide her truth from her fans. Through the years, we’ve watched Supa navigate unsuccessful relationships, but the beloved personality has seemingly found her prince charming.

Our girl Supa Cent has a new beau, Ray, and not only is he eye candy, but he also seems to be a healthy serving soul food too. I mean what other conclusion could be drawn from a man that made our girl, “wanna leave Supa in the car and be Raynell.” Now that is deep; for your soul to collide with one who makes you want to be the best and most authentic version of yourself. Not a celebrity, not the owner of a multimillion-dollar brand, just Raynell Steward.

Like Supa, Ray A.K.A Rayzor is an entrepreneur or a “Bread Winner.” Ray is an event producer who owns an upscale New Orleans bar, Vogue Lounge. One of Ray’s best qualities, is his low-key personality and ability to make Supa feel true love. Being with Ray made her realize, “those other relationships were just lust.”

No one’s relationship should be your goal. Why? Because you don’t know the details of someone else’s relationship and we all have different standards. However, there are certain prerequisites that should be non-negotiable when you decide to build a relationship with someone. And although we are sure Ray and Raynell’s relationship isn’t perfect we wanted to share a few take away that is both aspirational and inspirational.

