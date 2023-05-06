Da Brat Says Her Sperm Donor Is White Because Black Donor Looked Like “Jiminy Cricket,” Twitter Reacts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

you probably also didn’t have that she and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart would choose a non-Black donor.

But here we are. After the world found out via an interview with The Root that the couple’s sperm donor was white, social media went to town in their comments when they described the only sperm donor available to the couple as looking like ‘Jiminy Cricket.’ The couple was accused of being racist, colorist, and probably a few more ‘ists.’

“Because we didn’t have a lot to choose from, he wasn’t Black,” Brat says.” But I think we did a great job with picking. He’s handsome, he’s tall, and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”

They explained why they took ‘Eager Entreprenuer’ on their weTV show, Brat Loves Judy. There are genetic issues Dupart has that mean she has to choose a donor wisely. And, more importantly, there are a very limited amount of Black donors, as detailed in a comprehensive 2022 Washington Post story.

But after the social media backlash, Dupart wants to make things even more clear, posting via her Instagram account.

“So , as a mother of 3 beautiful black kids , and even a black grand baby I want to CLARIFY SH-T to avoid this STORYLINE from continuing that we choose our donor off of looks and that we didn’t want a black donor,” Dupart posted. “Here’s some things you should know 1) WE HAD NO IDEA GOING INTO THIS THAT our chances of a black donor would be slim to none 2) that I was a carrier of so many disorders 3) that our window was SOOOO slim and such high risk cus of age and more 4) with my genetic testing I’m the carrier of 4 disorders , that reduced our chances of a black donor down to 1 person and that 1 person had very limited info / portfolio to judge on ….. including BACKGROUND.”

Dupart did say that even she found her wife’s joke “distasteful.”

“The headlines are misleading but also my wife made a distasteful joke and now it’s attached to the headline and making it seem like we choose strictly off of looks and we didn’t at all attempt to find a black donor when in fact not only did we try but we also waited to see if more would pop up over time – but had to stay within the window that we had to choose. Furthermore people think just cus u have money that ANYTHING is possible but no amount of money was Changing the cryobanks inventory.”

To give you some perspective, in the Post story, they show a graphic of the inventory of the top four cryobanks in the country (where sperm donations are housed). There were 361 white donors, but only 12 Black ones.

