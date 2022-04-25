New Footage Seemingly Debunks Walmart Self-Defense Shooting Claim Made By DaBaby

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

DaBaby is already having one whale of an early spring season, landing in the news repeatedly for reasons outside of his musical career yet again. In an explosive new report, video footage was unearthed that seemingly debunks the rapper’s claims of self-defense after he shot and killed an individual inside a Walmart store.

Rolling Stone published an exclusive report on the matter and shared never-before-seen video footage that looks to contradict DaBaby, birth name Jonathan Kirk, and his claims that Jaylin Craig threatened him thus why DaBaby felt it necessary to defend himself.

As the piece notes, DaBaby defiantly claimed self-defense in the matter while sharing he was fearful for his family’s safety on that fateful day that ended Craig’s life on November 5, 2018. At the time, DaBaby was with his partner at the time and their children, giving weight to the claim of protecting himself.

Now with the footage displaying that the DaBaby may have initially caused the tension between the men, eyebrows are now raising and Craig’s family has more questions regarding the shooting.

From Rolling Stone:

But Rolling Stone has obtained never-before-seen security footage of the fatal altercation that appears to contradict key aspects of Kirk’s version of events. From the footage, the rapper appears to be the initial aggressor in the situation, calling into question DaBaby’s self-defense claim. To Craig’s family, the video footage raises some serious questions; most important, would Jaylin Craig still be alive if Kirk hadn’t thrown the first punch?

“I feel like they just swept it up under the rug,” Craig’s mother, LaWanda Horsley, tells Rolling Stone of the investigation into her son’s death. “[Kirk] knows what he did. I’m not doing this for no fame or anything, because at the end of the day, Jaylin Craig is gone.”

Reactions to the released footage have since gone wide on Twitter and we’ve got some of the reactions below.

