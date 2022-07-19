Defund SNKRS: Twitter Reacts To Striking Out On The Nike Dunk Low ‘Jackie Robinson’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sneakerheads Swung & Miss While Trying To Cop The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson”

SNKRS is a crappy partner that we just keep on forgiving. The Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson slid onto the app, and, of course, nobody “GOT EM.”

Did you get em? Of course, you didn’t. Tuesday (Jul.19), ahead of the MLB All-Star game, Nike dropped another pair of crispy Dunk Lows, this pair paying homage to late but forever great color barrier-breaking Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson.

While the sneakers would make a great buy for baseball fans, lovers of sports history, and Jackie Robinson, we all know not many care about the sneaker’s symbolism.

Instead, they will end up in the hands of resellers who will just throw up on GOAT, and sketchy a** StockX, and that is definitely the case because SNKRS is trending as usual.

“SNKRS app really hates me..” one Twitter user pointed out. Hell, it hates all of us G.

Even pro-NFL players can’t win on the SNKRS app. “The only thing mans gon take L’s on consistently is @Nike snkrs app and @EAMaddenNFL ratings yr n yr out,” New Orleans Saints’ Cameron Payne tweeted.

One Twitter user came up with a pretty good idea Nike should use to ensure people actually succeed in buying sneakers on the app. “I feel like Nike should develop a program. If you try for a size on SNKRS and someone cancels an order a restock alert or email goes out to just that size for a chance to cop,” the user’s tweet read.

It’s going to be another summer of Ls as Nike has announced a plethora of exclusive sneakers coming, like the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low and Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1.

Both are guaranteed Ls.

Just saying.

Photo: Nike / Dunk Low Jackie Robinson

