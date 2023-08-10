The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The former Los Angeles Laker is taking his talents to a Catholic high school team instead, giving them some insight into what it takes to make it to the next level.

The lucky school is Crespi High School in California, and it turns out Fisher’s got some history with the school since he coached its eighth graders last season.

“Over the last year, Coach Fisher has invested his time coaching 8th grade middle school boys at Heritage Christian School and high school girls as part of his Team Derek Fisher Club in the Los Angeles area,” the press release states.

But now, with the official title, he’s ready to develop the next generation of young ballers.

“My family and I are thankful and grateful for this opportunity to join the Crespi Family. We want to thank Dr. Kenneth Foersch, Dr. Liam Joyce, and Athletic Director Brian Bilek for their professionalism and collaboration,” Fisher said. “Coaching and teaching is a true passion and I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes.”

The school’s director of athletics, Brian Bilek, gave a special shoutout to the school’s community for helping pick Fisher as the new coach and looks forward to the school’s program continuing the “tradition of excellence” under the five-time NBA Champ’s tutelage.

Fisher’s coaching career dates back almost a decade, when he coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016. However, he’d get fired in the middle of the season after losing 9 out of 10 games, dropping them to a 23-31 record. He then moved on to the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks in 2019 and wrapped up that stint in 2022. He was also appointed the LA Sparks’ general manager in 2020.

Twitter is roasting Fisher’s move from the NBA, to WNBA, to now high school. See the reactions below.

Derek Fisher Announces High School Gig After Getting Fired From NBA & WNBA Coaching Jobs was originally published on cassiuslife.com