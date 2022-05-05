Did Someone Say Tequila? Here Are Some Specialty Cocktails To Set Off You Cinco De Drinko

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Specialty Drink Recipes For Cinco De Mayo

Every year, the 5th of May comes and gives us a perfect excuse to indulge in tacos and tequila with no regrets. I mean, what’s better than a holiday specifically meant for drinking? A holiday meant for eating and drinking, obviously. The true purpose of Cinco De Mayo is to commemorate the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire in 1862, but Mexicans across the country exclaim “cheers” with their signature spirit and popular cultural dishes.

Naturally, the holiday has become widely recognized as a day of celebration. No, kids do not stay home from school and parents are not off of work. Banks and post offices remain open, but restaurants everywhere are hosting fiestas with the most festive of decorations, menus, and even live music.

This Cinco De Mayo, you may be planning to head out to your favorite taco joint or patronize a neighborhood bar, but if you’re looking for creative ways to celebrate on a budget, you might consider testing out your cocktail crafting skills. If you’re a fan of tequila and curated drink menus, here are some fun recipes to choose from this Cinco De Mayo.

